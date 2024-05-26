Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Exchange Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. 1,101,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.