Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $353,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $199.65. 724,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.15.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

