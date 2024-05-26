Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

