Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $97,288,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,964,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 896,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 929,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

