Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,220 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. 7,601,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.