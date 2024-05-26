Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $201.99. 229,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.91 and its 200 day moving average is $184.27. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.41 and a 52 week high of $203.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

