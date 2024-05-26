Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

PAVE stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,215 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

