Glassman Wealth Services Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $646.75. 2,615,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,080. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $652.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $607.60 and a 200-day moving average of $549.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.