Glassman Wealth Services Sells 98 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Boeing were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boeing by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after buying an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

BA traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,489,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,203. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

