Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,528 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 109.4% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 172,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 150,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,589,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

