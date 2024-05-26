Glassman Wealth Services Makes New $372,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.