Glassman Wealth Services Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after buying an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,993,000 after buying an additional 660,955 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. 1,874,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

