Glassman Wealth Services Has $339,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,562,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.43. 697,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

