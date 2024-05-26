Glassman Wealth Services Has $3.63 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 508.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 106,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 800.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 107,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,576 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.33. 11,403,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,240,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.