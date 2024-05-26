Glassman Wealth Services Has $249,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Amgen were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after buying an additional 745,929 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,580,000 after buying an additional 626,810 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 989,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,869,000 after acquiring an additional 522,367 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.84. 2,425,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,476. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.02 and its 200 day moving average is $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

