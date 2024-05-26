Glassman Wealth Services Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Prologis were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,833. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

