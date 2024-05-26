Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.76 and its 200-day moving average is $234.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

