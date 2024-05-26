Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

NYSE:HASI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 924,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

