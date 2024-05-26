Glassman Wealth Services Buys 121 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.66. 2,995,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.