Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on May 26th, 2024

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 749,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,225. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

