Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $261.87. 3,123,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,810. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.