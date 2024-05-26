Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after buying an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,584,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GILD. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,971,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 182.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

