General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.31% of General Dynamics worth $218,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

GD traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $301.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

