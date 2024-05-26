GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Shares Sold by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP decreased its position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP owned about 0.93% of GEN Restaurant Group worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,248.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GEN Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez acquired 48,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $697,025.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wook Jin Kim bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 59,039 shares of company stock valued at $371,611.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GENK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,767. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $375.19 million and a P/E ratio of 64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

