GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

GEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.90.

GEV opened at $177.43 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $177.77.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

