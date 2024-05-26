G999 Price Reaches $0.0012 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $0.01 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00053894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000981 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

