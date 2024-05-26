G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTHX

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.