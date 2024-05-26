FY2025 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $166.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $170.62. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.50 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,066.53.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,792.90 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,009.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,829.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

