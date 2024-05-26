FY2024 EPS Estimates for WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Lowered by HC Wainwright

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of WISeKey International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will earn ($5.74) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WISeKey International’s current full-year earnings is ($5.74) per share.

WISeKey International stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

