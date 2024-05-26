FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
FRP Price Performance
Shares of FRPH stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. FRP has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.56.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
