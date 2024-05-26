FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. FRP has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.56.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at $3,955,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FRP by 17,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FRP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

