Founders Financial Alliance LLC Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,558. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $133.67 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.