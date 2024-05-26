Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 322 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.52. The stock had a trading volume of 418,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.17.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

