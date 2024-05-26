Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 20,156 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 254,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

DIV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 153,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,437. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $616.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.