Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 126,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425,045 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

