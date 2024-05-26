Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 990 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 499,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,829. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

