Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $47,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,027,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,764,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSPG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $80.02. 56,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,787. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

