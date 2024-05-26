Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. 9,424,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,878,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

