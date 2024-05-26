Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. 3,249,366 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

