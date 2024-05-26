Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.44. 19,946,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,489,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.