Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 926,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 485,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,920. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.