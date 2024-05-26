Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,146 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,506. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

