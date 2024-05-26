Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,146,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $111.99. 1,187,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $112.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.