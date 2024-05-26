Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,170,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $985.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,413. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $944.81 and a 200-day moving average of $914.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

