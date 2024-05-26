Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,496 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 426,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,041,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,510,658. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

