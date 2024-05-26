First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCON. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 341,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

UCON stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.