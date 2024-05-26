First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $262.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,813,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,212,083 shares.The stock last traded at $264.08 and had previously closed at $249.81.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $9,617,472. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,400.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $21,815,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.50. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

