FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 803 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

