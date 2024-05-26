FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 102 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 280,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $171.27 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $177.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

