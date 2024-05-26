FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.