FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 4,229 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,229 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $107,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $39.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,622,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $311.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

